Fed launches 2 emergency programs last seen in 2008 crisis

The Federal Reserve has put in motion two emergency lending programs that were last deployed in response to the 2008 financial crisis, aiming to ease the flow of credit to businesses and households struggling amid the viral outbreak.

Both are intended to ensure banks and large companies can access the cash they need.

This, even as financial markets seize up because Wall Street is growing increasingly convinced the economy is entering a recession.

That gloomy outlook leads financial institutions to pull back on lending, pushing up short-term interest rates. Funds borrowed from the Fed can then be used to lend more widely to households and businesses.

