Fed Chair Powell pledges to use tools to support economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sought to calm fears over the viral outbreak by issuing a rare statement of reassurance that the Fed will “use our tools" to support the economy - a strong signal of a coming interest rate cut.

The stock market has plummeted more than 12% this week over widespread concerns that the coronavirus will become a global pandemic that could drive the U.S. and global economies into recession.

Businesses large and small are already reporting drops in revenue and profits as companies and consumers cancel vacations and business trips.

