Father still searching for answers nearly 5 years after son's murder

Michael McKissic's son 'Mikey' was killed back in 2015 and since then there have been no leads now he's getting creative and increasing the reward fund for information leading to an arrest from $10,000 to $20,000.

"Even though it's been over 4 and a half years, it's still like it was yesterday," said McKissic.

From the charcoal paint to the yellow doors and stone accents, the corner house on Stirling Avenue on Lansing's south side is a symbol of hope for a grieving father.

"Sometimes I come over here by myself just to have that peace and for me, it's a healing process," said McKissic.

When Mikey was shot and killed, the family started the Mikey 23 Foundation in his honor. They've been rehabbing the house with local youth, helping them learn skilled trades and avoid danger out on the streets.

"Rehabbing houses is like rehabbing closure so to speak, helping us along the way," said McKissic.

The house is a way to keep Mikey's memory alive as they push for answer's to his unsolved murder.

"I know that he would want me to never give up on finding the person that did this to him," said McKissic.

"We want justice and we want closure. We don't know if the killer is running around here in Lansing. We don't know if the killer is running around in another city. We don't know if the killer is our next-door neighbor. We just don't know," said McKissic.

The silence in his case led Mike to take action on his own. When they finish the house, it will be put up for sale. Some of the money will be used to increase the reward fund.

"When it becomes a cold case it's like it's dormant in a sense and so what we're trying to do is do our part. The police department can only do so much," explained McKissic.

He's clinging on to the hope that one day someone will have the courage to come forward with information.

"I know that there is going to be some justice, so I keep that hope and I keep that uplifted spirit that everything is going to be okay," said McKissic.

They have three weeks left rehabbing the home. They are still looking for buyers.

The Mikey 23 Foundation has already started on a new house in Lansing. There will also be new billboards to spread the word about the reward this summer.

They are asking anyone with information to contact the Lansing Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.