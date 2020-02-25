Father of boy who shot himself has given up parental rights

The father of a 4-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself in the head has given up his parental rights.

The boy shot himself with his father's gun just before 9 p.m. at the Silver Stone Townhomes near MLK and Hughes Road, at the 5500 block of South MLK back in December of 2019.

The boy was 3-years-old at the time. He was immediately taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The toddler was struggling to breathe when first responders arrived at the scene after being shot in the head.

According to Scott Hughes, of the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office, Lamarko Joseph has been charged with one count of child abuse as well as felony weapons charges.

He was arrested and charged back in December.

Hughes said Joseph had been previously convicted of unrelated felonies in Indiana pertaining to a burglary charge.

Joseph's next court date has not been set at this time.

