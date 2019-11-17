Father arrested after son allegedly brought drugs to school

A father in Massachusetts is being held without bail after his five-year-old son allegedly brought heroin to school.

Pplice arrested 29-year-old Benny Garcia Thursday after they were notified that his son brought a packet of white powder to school.

The packet had a Spiderman character stamped on it.

Garcia's son told his teacher that the powder turns him into Spiderman when he eats it.

Police reportedly found 38 individual baggies of cocaine and an additional 170 bags of heroin at Garcia's apartment.

Garcia entered a not guilty plea Friday to multiple drug charges.

A dangerousness hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

