Father, 23, dies from coronavirus after being sent home twice from Chicago hospital

In the midst of grief, the family of a 23-year-old man, who died of COVID-19, is looking for answers after he was sent home twice from a Chicago hospital, even after testing positive.

Deshaun Taylor, 23, died after he developed pneumonia and tested positive for COVID-19. He had asthma and diabetes and, therefore, was at high risk from the virus. (Source: Family photos/WLS/CNN)

Deshaun Taylor, 23, had been battling his COVID-19 symptoms from his home in Chicago. His sister, Ebony Taylor, became worried Tuesday when she couldn’t reach him.

"His phone kept going to voicemail, so that kind of worried me and I rushed to the house," she said.

Ebony Taylor found her brother unresponsive in his room. The young father, who worked as an assisted living safety coordinator, died on the way to the hospital.

"It’s still a lot now. I can’t get that image out of my face,” Ebony Taylor said. “I didn’t think that day, of me coming to the house, will have been my goodbye.”

Deshaun Taylor’s family, including his eight siblings, have some questions over his treatment at Little Company of Mary Hospital in the days before his death. The 23-year-old had asthma and diabetes and, therefore, was at high risk from COVID-19.

Ebony Taylor says when her brother got sick, he went to Little Company of Mary, where he was diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for coronavirus. He was then sent home.

Two days later, an ambulance took him back to the hospital because he couldn’t breathe. He was sent home again after just two hours.

"I said, 'They're sending you home, even though you have pneumonia and you're diabetic and a high risk?' And he said, 'Yeah, they're not doing anything,'" Ebony Taylor said.

Now, the family is searching for answers through their grief.

"His daughter is 4 years old, and she won't be able to see her father again. He loved that girl to death," Ebony Taylor said. "He was very pure, loving, just a big teddy bear, and he loved everyone. It's just a tremendous loss in our family right now."

Little Company of Mary said in a statement their hearts go out to the Taylor family, but they can’t comment on the case because of privacy laws.

Almost 1,300 people in Chicago have died from COVID-19, as of Friday.

Copyright 2020 WLS, Family photos via CNN. All rights reserved.