Fatal house fire in Clinton County under investigation

A fatal house fire is under investigation by the St. Johns Fire Department. One person was found in the fire and is believed to be the homeowner.

Clinton County Sheriff's Officer responded to a house fire at 3601 Hall Rd. in Greenbush Township at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5.

The house was fully engulfed in flames, making it impossible for first reponders to enter the home.

Firefighters battled the roaring flames for four hours.

The identity of the homeowner has not been released at this time.

