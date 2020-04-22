Fasting may reduce the risk of cancer

Researchers from Baylor College of Medicine suggest fasting from dawn to sunset may reduce the risk of cancer and other illness.

The study included 14 people participating in 30 days of Ramadan fasting

They did not eat or drink during daylight hours, but had no calorie restrictions outside of that time.

After the 30 days, their blood samples showed an increase in proteins, that protect against cancer, obesity, diabetes, and even some neurological disorders.

But don't change your diet yet , or without talking to your doctor.

Researchers say larger and longer studies are needed.

The study was led by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and published in 'Journal of Proteomics.'

