Everyone's favorite summer event has just announced its music line up.

The Faster Horses Festival Facebook page is listing Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Jon Pardi and more to headline the event.

Passes and camping site sales will be available starting February 7 at 10 a.m.

Just click here for ticket information.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.