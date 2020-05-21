Faster Horses Music and Camping festival canceled for summer 2020

The Faster Horses Music and Camping Festival has been rescheduled for the summer of 2021.

Organizers said the festival will now be held July 16-18, 2021.

Faster Horses organizers said the lineup from 2020 will remain in-tact for 2021.

Faster Horses said 2020 ticket holders have two options regarding the status of their passes:

Option 1: Refund your campsites and festival passes in full. Instructions on how to do that will come in an email to the original buyer from Front Gate Tickets.

Option 2: Do nothing--Faster Horses organizers say 2020 passes will be honored for the new 2021 dates.

"We know how much the location of your campsites and festival wristbands mean to you and we also know that you may need the money back now," Faster Horses said in a post on Facebook.

The refund window will open up Thursday, May 21 and will last for 30 days, organizers said.

