Fast virus tests quickly returning Detroit officers to work

Dozens of police officers have been able to return to work quickly after being quarantined, or have avoided quarantine altogether, because of speedy testing for the new coronavirus.

Over the past week or so, more than 1,000 officers, firefighters, paramedics, bus drivers and other city employees have provided nasal swabs before starting their shifts.

Results are available in 15 minutes. Mayor Mike Duggan’s office says 990 of the tests came back negative for the virus, while 140 were positive.

Of the police officers tested, 307 were negative and 45 were positive. The quick test was developed by Abbott Laboratories, based in suburban-Chicago.

