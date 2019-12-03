Fans wait in cold for seats in the Izzone

Michigan State and Duke won't tip off at the Breslin Center until 9:30 on Tuesday night, but fans have been waiting out in the cold all day to get the best seat in the house.

NEWS 10's Kylie Kahn was at the venue and tells us that it hasn't warmed up much since 8 a.m. but that the fans' energy is heating up as game time gets closer.

One fan told Kahn that he's been waiting since the morning.

Eric Frey, a MSU Senior said, "We weren't allowed to line up before 8 a.m. so I don't really want to say when (we got here) but (it was) before 8."

Fans were standing outside for more than 12 hours in 30 degree weather, and have proven that the weather won't stop them from supporting their team.

Jake Oyster, a senior from MSU, said, "We're not fair weather fans. We're ready to sit it out and get great seats for this."

Nick Franz, a MSU sophomore added, "It's what we do in East Lansing. We love our sports so we've got to get the best seats."

Kahn noticed that some of the students in line had pillows, blankets, food and even homework with them.

Many students gave up their entire day to make sure they got a spot in the lower Izzone.

"I'm skipping my first class," said Amelia Blythe, a senior at MSU. "Hopefully my mom doesn't watch this."

The line full of die-hard fans whose love of basketball brought them together on a cold day, all hoping that the match up against Duke is worth the wait.

"The history, two all-time great programs," said sophomore Evan Victor. "It's a great rivalry and it's something that I want to be a part of."

Franz added, "I think we're just going to show these Blue Devils what we're made of like we did in March last year. This is the best team in the country, for sure, so let's just keep it together and show the country what we're made of on prime time ESPN."

Tip off is at 9:30 and a halftime ceremony is dedicated to the retirement of Draymond Green's jersey.

