HEAD COACH HUNT: Fans react to Luke Fickell's announcement to stay in Cincinnati

The news of Luke Fickell's decision to stay at Cincinnati is coming as a bit of a shock to football fans at Michigan State University.

Nearly everyone following the coaching hunt for MSU thought Fickell coming to MSU was a done deal, but instead, the Spartans are back to square one.

It's been less than a week since Mark Dantonio left as head coach of the Spartans, but it's felt like eons to some fans who think his replacement will have some big shoes to fill.

"Coach Dantonio's provided us with a lot of great memories over his tenure as coach, we're going to miss him a lot," said MSU fan Charlie Semerly.

Fickell turned down the job Monday morning and Semerly said time off is of the essence to bring on his replacement.

"You have spring ball coming up," Semerly said.

He said he thinks with Mike Tressel already set to take the reins, at least for now, the best move is to use who they've got.

"I think the smoothest transition is if you can't get your number one guy, is to have Tressel take over the program. It'll be a more seamless transition. He recruited half of those guys anyway...let's just get the interim tag off him if we can't find a coach."

The MSU Board of Trustees meets Monday night with the athletic department for an update on the search.

