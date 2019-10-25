Fans gather for Michigan State Madness

The Spartan basketball teams tipped off Friday night for the 2019-2020 season.

Fans filled up the Breslin Center for "Michigan State Madness."

The night had a super heroes theme with women's head coach Suzy Merchant making an entrance as the Avenger's "Black Widow," followed by men's head coach Tom Izzo came out as the Hulk.

The men's and women's teams participated in their own scrimmages. Fans say they couldn't be more excited for the season to start.

"I was raised a Spartan so I just love coming to all their events," a fan said.

"Yeah I come to every women's basketball game," another fan said.

The Spartans are ranked number one in the pre-season poll for the first time in team history.

The men's basketball team has an exhibition game against Albion College at the Breslin Center this coming Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.