Fans feel mixed emotions about Spartans bowl game

Michigan State will play Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl Game at Yankee stadium on Friday, Dec. 27.

Dedicated fans will head to New York shortly after Christmas to watch the team play in their last game of the season.

Fans said that it has been a long and exhausting season, with many questioning whether or not MSU would even be eligible for a bowl game.

Kelly Drummer, a self-proclaimed die-hard fan, said she is thinking about making the trip.

"New York isn't that far,” she said. “That would be really fun. It might be worth looking at"

Other fans like Tara Tien said the trip to New York wouldn’t be worth it after the type of season Spartans had. But not everyone is excited.

"I'm not going to New York to go see them, not this year anyway,” Tien said.

The Spartan’s were 6-6 during their season. Drummer said that although it was hard season, fans should still be proud.

"It's been a rough season,” Drummer said. “Hopefully next season will be better but we're still bowl eligible, so not the season that we would want to have but we're still going to a bowl game, we're still proud of our school."

A few fans said that they wish the Spartans were playing in their home state instead of out of state.

"Everybody said that the Quick Lane Bowl is not as prestigious but I think that it would invigorate more Spartan community to go to Detroit as opposed to going to New York City," Scott Merritt said. "I think it would be more of a home game for Michigan State fans. I think that there would be more people willing to drive an hour away as opposed to spending the time and money to go to New York City."

Merritt wasn’t the only fan that felt that way.

"I was sort of hoping they would go to what used to be called the Motor City Bowl in Detroit because that would be indoors," Gary Hoskins said. Hoskins plays in the MSU alumni band.

