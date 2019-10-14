Fans fed up after Madison meltdown

Mark Dantonio's 13th season as the head coach at Michigan State has been a bit of a roller coaster, with highs like his 110th win in program history and lows like MSU’s 38-0 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday.

To many Spartan fans Saturday's loss was one of the more embarrassing performances by the Spartans in a long time.

Frustration boiled over even more after Dantonio's postgame comment when he was asked if he would have liked to change up his offensive staff in the offseason.

"I don't think we answer those questions right now, 6, 7 games in, I think that's sort of a dumb--- question to be honest with you," he said.

Many compared that answer to that of former Spartan Head Coach Bobby Williams after a blowout loss to Michigan in 2002.

"Have you lost this team?" a reporter asked.

"I don't know,” he said.

Others likened it to John L. Smith's halftime tirade on ABC against Ohio State three years later.

A blocked field goal that would have given the Spartans a 17-3 lead over the Buckeyes was blocked and returned for a touchdown.

"We shouldn't have sent them in...that's a dang coaching mistake,” Smith said. “The kids are playing their tail off, and the coaches are screwing it up!"

Dantonio's response was not taken well by some fans and state media.

"It’s silly, it really is,” said Mike Valenti Monday morning on 97.1 The Ticket’s “The Valenti Show." “I don't think it's a dumb---question. It's not the best but I don't think it's unfounded. Mark your offense -----. The only thing that's consistent about it is you keep signing the paychecks for your friends."

"Next year I’ll be rooting for OSU, LSU, Georgia, or Alabama,” said a caller on Monday afternoon’s airing of "The Mad Dog Show" on 730 AM The Game. “Someone that even when they lose I can count on to play a good game...I’m tired of watching that team."

Others are of the mindset Dantonio is the right guy for Michigan State, both now and down the road.

"We obviously have a long way to go before we're competing with teams like Wisconsin,” said MSU Sophomore Anthony Nwagwu,”but other than that we're heading in a positive direction."

"Everyone shield be open to critiques...that's the way you better yourself,” said Sophomore Gabi Francassi, “but the meanness that goes with it is a bit of a stretch."

"No one deserves that kind of hate...he's doing the best he can," her friend Jennifer Nardone.

