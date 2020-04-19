Family surprises woman with car parade for her 100th birthday

Norma Chandler of Lansing is turning the big 100 on Sunday

To celebrate the milestone, her family, friends and the fire department surprised her.

The birthday girl remained in her doorway while everyone drove by.

Fittingly, she wore a '100 year young' sash with roses.

Although it wasn't a typical birthday party, Norma was so thankful.

"I was touched beyond words because I never dreamed, never dreamed, in my wildest dreams that I would have this many people come here to," said Norma Chandler.

