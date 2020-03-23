Family supports patient from outside

Anyone who's been in a hospital during the coronavirus crisis was probably ecstatic to get out and go home.

At least one man who was hospitalized during the crisis actually has some fond memories.

Ignatius Pido spent eleven days at sparrow hospital, dealing with some digestive issues and a bladder infection.

Five days into his stay, they shut the hospital down.

"I couldn't get any visitors," said Pido. "And on the sixth day my wife called and told me to come to the window."

From the seventh floor, Pido saw his family across the street holding signs with well-wishes on them.

"It was pretty special, I got teary-eyed and the rest of the stay I just looked at the pictures."

He says the next five days were easier than the five days before, despite him not being around his family.

"I'm always around my grandkids, I watch them a lot during the week. For me not to be around anyone for more than four or five days, I was getting pretty lonely. So it was special, I still get choked up."

This is not the first time Pido's been in the hospital and not the first time they've all been there for him.

"I had diverticulitis in November and they all showed up to my room."

Pido says his family didn't completely heal him but their presence did more than help his recovery process.

"The infection is almost gone, so that's the important thing."

Pido says he has two more surgeries and he expects his family will be by his side virtually or figuratively every step of the way.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer's executive order has limited some hospital and health care operations.

A Sparrow representative says they're allowing limited visitors while the order is in effect.

