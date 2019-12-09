Family sues over prison overdose

The family of a Charlotte man who died from a drug overdose inside of a state prison is taking the incident to court.

The family claims Seth Zakora got the drugs that killed him from a smuggling ring involving multiple employees of the Department of Corrections as well as Michigan State Police (MSP).

Zakora overdosed at the Lakeland Correctional Facility near Coldwater back in January of 2017.

The lawsuit states that another inmate at the facility asked guards to check on him earlier that evening, but they never did.

The Charlotte man was serving between three and 22 years in prison for sexual assault. His family said the cause of death was a fentanyl overdose.

News 10 has reached out to the Department of Corrections and MSP for a comment. Neither one is commenting.

