Family speaks out after they say car gets hit by road commission

A young mid-Michigan family is speaking out after they say a county snow plow destroyed one of their cars that was parked near the road.

Erick Veith said he parked the car on his property when the road commission hit his vehicle.

The family has gone a month without the car they once relied on and they want the county to pay up. The couple lives off of M-52 where they parked the car in hopes to get a new one that was fit for the whole family.

"Which was going to be our lifeline of bailing out of debt, was to sell the car that the road commission messed up to pay for the car we had to buy," Veith said.

He said it was the Shiawassee County Road Commission that ripped off the bumper of the car and destroyed the radiator on Nov. 12 after a heavy snowfall.

"That day, I called actually the road commission. Two days later, they said that they had put a claim in on their insurance," Amanda Walker said.

After days and weeks went by, the couple became more and more frustrated when they didn't hear anything back.

"The road commission actually got upset with us from calling them so much (they) started to be a little rude so we started to be rude, and they basically told us 'do not call us back we're going to file harassment charges if you call us back,'" Walker said.

The couple has been going a month without an extra car leaving the family with only one car to use.

"Now the wife can't get back to work, we don't have a vehicle, you know, don't have money, means to get a new vehicle, so you know it's taking a damper on the family," Veith said.

On Dec. 12, the couple got a letter from the road commission insurance company saying that they can not consider their claim.

"From Sedgwick Insurance stating that they have government immunity. They basically do not have to fix of do anything to any of the damages."

Now the couple said they just want justice.

"This is, you know, hurting our entire family's well-being."

According to the Shiawassee County Road Commission website, the right-of-way vehicles extends 33 feet from the center of the road.

