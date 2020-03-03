Family speaks out about woman's death

Tuesday night a family is searching for answers -- after the body of their loved one was found in a wooded area in Lansing last week.

The Lansing police found and identified the body of Savanna Tanisha Thomas in the area of the 4600 Block S. Martin Luther King Blvd.

"It's crazy knowing that I won't be able to talk to my little sister anymore," said Savanna's sister.

The sister wanted to remain anonymous during the interview but still wanted to share her part of the story.

"She was found behind an abandoned auto parts place covered with branches not clothed was out there for a while," said Savanna's sister.

Savanna's sister says she was called by a detective to identify the tattoo's on Savanna's body.

The family reached out to News 10 to share their story in hopes of figuring out what happened to Savanna.

"At this point, I'm not for certain who was the last person to speak to her - we're still working on a timeline," said Angela Jackson, Savanna's cousin.

Jackson has been working with the immediate family to help figure out arrangements for a funeral but is running into problems.

"We want to lay her to rest she's -- you know -- she's still at Sparrow we want - you know we want her to be peaceful and let these kids start getting some closure," said Jackson.

Jackson says because Savanna was adopted the only person who can sign off on paperwork is her biological brother who has been difficult to get a hold of and is living in a halfway house.

"We've not gotten much back from the medical examiner, the funeral home can't move forward, it's just - were just stuck," said Jackson.

Another cousin of Savanna's didn't want to speak on camera -- says the last time they heard -- in late January Savanna was staying at the MLK Apartments -- right next to where her body was found.

The family is asking if anyone has information about Savanna to please call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

This is a breaking news story, WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available,

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.