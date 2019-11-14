Family selling Holt 7-Eleven store

After 40 years in the Holt community, the Schneeberger sisters have decided to sell their 7-Eleven store at the corner of Holt and Aurelius Roads.

Working at the store has been a family affair.

"My mom, our brothers, my other sister, nieces, nephews," Stephanie Boisclair said.

"It's a little bittersweet," Stacy Vogan said.

And for the past several decades, customers have grown to love the Schneeberger sisters.

"We have people that come in every day at pretty much the same time. They get the same thing every day and it's nice to see the same face. They know us by name," Vogan said.

Their sister Sandy began working at the store in 1979 at just 13 years old. She bought it in 1995.

"She's very good about donating, making donations for the local schools and all the events that go on. She really likes to support the community and the school systems around," Boisclair said.

Now she's decided to sell it.

"It's just been a long time doing the same thing over. She wanted to explore new options and thought it was time to sell," Boisclair said.

Stacy posted the news on Facebook and many people were shocked.

"I'm devastated. I've known these people since they were little tots. I can't imagine my 7-11 not having these people," Kay Wright, a customer, said.

"Lots of "we're sad to see you go," "we'll miss you." We still live in the community and we're still part of the community so we'll be around," Vogan said.

The building will stay a 7-Eleven. The woman who bought the store also owns the 7-Eleven stores in Okemos and Jackson.

"We really want to see the store continue to be strong so we're encouraging people to stay and support the new owner and keep it going for us," Vogan said.

The sister's final day will be Dec. 17. The end of an era for a family that made their mark on the community.

Boisclair said she has a nursing degree and plans to get a job in the medical field.

Vogan plans to help out with the younger children in the family.

