Family pets trapped in house fire

The Lansing Fire Department is investigating a house fire.

It happened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon at a home on East Jackson Street.

Authorities say there was a lot of damage inside the home.

The fire department reports that no people were injured, but multiple family pets were killed by the flames.

The home owner was across the street when she was notified by a neighbor that her house was on fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Lansing Fire Department will continue the investigation.

