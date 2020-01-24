Family destroys Lake Michigan home before nature gets it

The owners of a home along Lake Michigan decided to demolish it before nature did the job in western Michigan.

Relentless waves and high water have scoured the lakeshore, destroying or threatening properties that have been in families for generations.

Helen Curtis-Foster and family members decided to bring their house down in Allegan County's Ganges Township, between Saugatuck and South Haven.

The house was just feet away from the edge of a collapsing dune. Curtis-Foster says “we were in the fight against time.” She says, “It's a sad thing.”

