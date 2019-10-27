Family Halloween festivities in downtown EL

Sunday is the last East Lansing Farmer's Market for the 2019 season, and afterward there will be a Great Pumpkin Walk to celebrate the end of another great year.

The event will go from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with various activities for people to participate in.

Live music will be playing throughout the downtown area.

Downtown Trick or Treating will take place Sunday, with more than 50 businesses passing out candy.

1-2 p.m.: Top Hat Side Show Performance in Ann Street Plaza

2-4 p.m.: Trick-or-Treating in downtown East Lansing

2-4 p.m.: Pumpkin Painting in Ann Street Plaza and William Sharp Park

For people who want to continue the Halloween fun there will be another event taking place in EL .

Safe Halloween hosted by MSU Greek Life will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. on M.A.C. Avenue. between Linden St. and Brucham Drive.

This event is being hosted to provide a safe and fun Halloween experience for the families in East Lansing.

There will be candy, games, a bouncy house and food vendors. Families are challenged to wear their best Halloween costumes!

