Families speak on what reopening school in the fall should look like

On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the creation of the "Return to Learning Advisory Council'" a panel made up of students, parents, front-line educators, administrators, and health officials to help figure out how to safely have schools reopen in the fall.

Patty Lifford a mother of 2 in Eaton rapids says it's important to focus on who is in the council.

"We need to make sure that there from all sides of the aisle - you know we talk about being bipartisan and this is about people's health," said Lifford.

Lifford says the council should also look into helping educate the public on the matter.

"They need to have the education of how are we going to do this safely and give them those instructions and teaching the parents, okay, this is what we need you to do when your child's coming back to school this is vitally important for their health and safety and also for others," added Lifford.

Misty Rohder's daughters Navaeh and Sophia in the Mason School District both say that they can't wait to go back to school in-person. But, want to make sure everyone is safe.

"Making sure that we're not sick, we don't feel -- that we feel 100 percent while going to school," said Sophia.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says the council will have a lot of planning to do before students head back to public schools.

"Screening is going to be important you know as we continue to go on and then also of course testing with regards to the school, in particular, it's going to have to be very cautious," said Vail.

Anyone interested can apply for the Return to Learn Advisory Council by going to Michigan.gov/appointments and click ‘apply now’ under boards and commissions. You will be able to choose Return to School Advisory Council under the appointment information tab within the application. Applications are due by Wednesday, May 20.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

