Families brave weather for Halloween

The blowing snow and cold didn't scare away the hardiest of candy collectors on this Halloween night.

The first snowfall of the season came early, just in time for Halloween.

The night started out with rain drops that quickly turned into snow flakes and many trick-or-treaters ended their trips early.

"Cold, we've seen house that had their lights on, but they had buckets outside. Most of them had the buckets outside so yeah it was very cold," Latisha Thomas, a parent, said.

Some found refuge at indoor activities to give their kids a break from the cold.

"Some parents might have little kids and they don't want to bring them out in this, which I don't blame them because you know kids get sick easily," Martisha Howard, a parent, said.

Holt Baptist Church warmed up hundreds of trick-or-treaters while passing out candy and cups of hot chocolate.

"They were really cold and wet and a lot of cold hands and it was just great to have them come in and have a warming place for them," Nick Martin of Holt Baptist Church, said.

"Much better idea to you know do this, than to be outside with your kids in the cold while it's snowing," Chanesha Thomas, a parent, said.

