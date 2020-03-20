Falling temperatures and gusty winds

A cold front moved through the area early this morning. Temperatures will drop today from readings in the 50s this morning to the upper 30s by 4 P.M. Gusty winds continue today. Wind gusts of 35 to 40 MPH will be possible. A few rain showers continue this morning. The wind will diminish tonight and temperatures drop to near 20 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday we should see some sunshine. High temperatures Saturday will be in the mid 30s. High temperatures climb to near 40 on Sunday. We do have the chance of some slushy snow accumulation Sunday night that will quickly melt away Monday with high temperatures in the 40s.

