Falling concrete on highway hits driver

VEVAY TOWNSHIP, MI. (WILX) -- A piece of concrete fell from a bridge off US-127 on Wednesday.
It happened around 8 a.m. near the Barnes Road overpass in Vevay Township and hit one car.
A woman, 38 from Jackson, was driving northbound on US-127 when if fell from the Barnes overpass.
The concrete went through her windshield and hit her in the head.
She was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injures.
MDOT has been notified and will be inspecting the bridge.
