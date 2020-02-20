Falling concrete on highway hits driver

A piece of concrete fell from a bridge off US-127 on Wednesday.

It happened around 8 a.m. near the Barnes Road overpass in Vevay Township and hit one car.

A woman, 38 from Jackson, was driving northbound on US-127 when if fell from the Barnes overpass.

The concrete went through her windshield and hit her in the head.

She was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injures.

MDOT has been notified and will be inspecting the bridge.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.