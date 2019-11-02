Faith in Lansing makes an impact

Hundreds of volunteers gathered together to pack thousands of meals to be distributed through local food banks and pantries.

The charity event was called "Faith in 517"

Director of Community Impact at North Pointe Community Church Aimee Beltran said that this was their largest pack at 80,000 meals.

Northpointe Community Church has been hosting community-wide food packs for the past four years.

This year, it was decided that they would partner with Lansing Visitors Bureau to host a faith-based serving opportunity.

Northpointe Community Church also recently made headlines by buying off millions of dollars of community members medical debt.

