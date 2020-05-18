Facebook acquires GIPHY

FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. Facebook, Google and other platforms are taking unprecedented steps to protect public health as potentially dangerous coronavirus misinformation spreads around the world. In a possible first, Facebook removed a post by Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro that touted unproven viral benefits of a malaria drug, while Twitter nixed an associated video. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By  | 
Posted:

GIPHY the online database that allows users to search for and share short looping animated videos, has a new owner.
Facebook has acquired the platform for roughly $400-million dollars.
GIPHY is currently available on across a multitude of applications, including Facebook, as well as rivals Twitter and Slack.
It's unclear if Facebook will end those relationships to keep GIPHY only on Facebook's apps.
The company did not announce any immediate platform changes.
Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus