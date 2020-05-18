Facebook acquires GIPHY

GIPHY the online database that allows users to search for and share short looping animated videos, has a new owner.

Facebook has acquired the platform for roughly $400-million dollars.

GIPHY is currently available on across a multitude of applications, including Facebook, as well as rivals Twitter and Slack.

It's unclear if Facebook will end those relationships to keep GIPHY only on Facebook's apps.

The company did not announce any immediate platform changes.

