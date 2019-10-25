Facebook News rollout

Facebook News launches today.

It is the social network's new section that will show users a personalized selection of news stories.

The rollout begins today, but not all users will see it immediately.

The stories included in Facebook news will be chosen by a team of journalists.

Facebook News will feature content from "The Wall Street Journal", "The Washington Post", "USA Today", "BuzzFeed", and NBC Universal.

