Facebook News launches today.
It is the social network's new section that will show users a personalized selection of news stories.
The rollout begins today, but not all users will see it immediately.
The stories included in Facebook news will be chosen by a team of journalists.
Facebook News will feature content from "The Wall Street Journal", "The Washington Post", "USA Today", "BuzzFeed", and NBC Universal.
Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.
Facebook News rollout
Facebook News launches today.