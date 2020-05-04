Face mask skin irritation

Face masks are an important way to keep the coronavirus from spreading, but you may find they irritate your skin.

Dermatologists with the Baylor College of Medicine say pay attention to the fabric you're using.

If you're prone to acne, avoid polyester, because it can trap sweat underneath and try a more absorbent material like cotton.

People with sensitive skin should use a soft fabric for the inner layer with a thicker weave for the outside.

Another tip, if your skin is dry, apply moisturizer before wearing a mask.

But if you have oily skin, avoid makeup or products that are thick and greasy.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.