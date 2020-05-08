FEMA gives grant to United Way of Jackson County

The United Way of Jackson County announced it has received a grant from FEMA.

The $137,170 grant will be used to fund food, shelter and utility assistance programs in high-need areas, the United Way of Jackson County said.

United Way said it is encouraging local government and private voluntary organizations that qualify to apply for these funds.

United Way said special consideration will be given to organizations that serve the elderly, families with children. homeless individuals with mental or physical disabilities and veterans.

The United Way said organizations, who are planning to apply, must also meet the following criteria:

• Any nonprofit, governmental or faith-based organization

• Provide a Data Universal Numbering System (DUNS) number and a Federal Employee Identification Number (FEIN)

• Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter

• Have no compliance issues in any previous phases

• Have an accounting system

• Be providing services and using its other resources in the area in which they are seeking funding

• Have a voluntary board if private, not-for-profit

• Practice nondiscrimination

• To the extent practical, involve homeless individuals and families, through employment, volunteer programs, etc. in providing emergency food and shelter services

Information on funding guidelines can be found here.

To be considered for funding, all requested information must be provided and proposals must be submitted via email to Ebone' Worthey, community solutions manager at United Way of Jackson County at eworthey@uwjackson.org. The deadline is May 22.

