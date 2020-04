The FDA has approved the first test to detect coronavirus antibodies in the blood.

The test would let experts know who has already been exposed to the virus and showed minor to no symptoms.

It is called a seriology test and would be used to detect past infections.

It takes approximately 15 minutes for the results to be known.

The test will only be conducted in certified labs because it requires blood to be drawn from the vein.

