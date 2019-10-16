FCC approves T-Mobile and Sprint merger

The Federal Communications Commission has approved the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint.

The merger gained Justice Department approval in July, but it still faces a legal challenge from a team of state Attorneys General seeking to block the deal.

T-Mobile and Sprint have argued that combining their firms would allow them to compete with AT&T and Verizon on 5G technology.

The state Attorney's General argue the merger will reduce competition and drive up prices for customers.

