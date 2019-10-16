FCC approves T-Mobile and Sprint merger

LANSING, MI (WILX) -- The Federal Communications Commission has approved the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint.
The merger gained Justice Department approval in July, but it still faces a legal challenge from a team of state Attorneys General seeking to block the deal.
T-Mobile and Sprint have argued that combining their firms would allow them to compete with AT&T and Verizon on 5G technology.
The state Attorney's General argue the merger will reduce competition and drive up prices for customers.
