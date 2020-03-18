FCA is suspending production after employee tests positive at Sterling Heights plant

Fiat-Chrysler Automotive said it is suspending production at it's Sterling Heights Assembly Plant amidst the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, it was announced that an employee at the plant tested positive for coronavirus.

The company said it is suspending production Wednesday, March 18, releasing the following statement on their decision:

"Out of an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of the employees at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, FCA is suspending production on Wednesday, March 18. Employees on the first shift have been sent home. Workers on the second shift should not report. A decision regarding the resumption of operations will be made later today."

On Tuesday night, Detroit's Big Three met with the UAW, reaching a decision. The UAW posted the following statement on their website.

"All three companies have agreed to new measures that will increase adherence to CDC recommendations on social distancing in the workplace. Most importantly, all three companies have agreed to review and implement the rotating partial shutdown of facilities, extensive deep cleaning of facility and equipment between shifts, extended periods between shifts, and extensive plans to avoid member contact. They will be working on shift rotation to minimize risk. The companies have also agreed to work with us in Washington, D.C., on behalf of our members as we manage the disruption in the industry."

According to the MDHHS, there are 65 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of Michigan.

Ingham County is reporting three cases of coronavirus. At this time, only two of them are counted in the state's total.

On Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Corrections announced that it was notified two of its employees have tested positive for coronavirus.

MDOC said one is an employee at the Jackson County Probation Office, who had a recent history of international travel, and the second one is an employee at the Detroit Detention Center, who does not have a history of domestic or international travel.

The Jackson County Health Department and the MDHHS reported the first coronavirus case in Jackson earlier Tuesday morning.

