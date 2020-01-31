FBI warns of new e-skimmers

The FBI is warning of new online threats to personal and credit card information.

Skimmers have gone high tech with e-skimmers.

Cybercriminals can break into a web server directly, or break into a common server that supports many online shopping websites to compromise them all, stealing your credit card info.

Experts say never save your credit card numbers on sites, and say never ever use your debit card online.

And never use unsecured public WiFi.

Consider asking your bank or credit card company for a virtual credit card.

And monitor your cards for any unusual activity and report it right away.

