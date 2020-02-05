FBI director warns of ongoing Russian 'information warfare'

FBI Director Chris Wray says Russia is engaged in “information warfare" heading into the 2020 presidential election. But he says law enforcement hasn't seen ongoing efforts by Russia to interfere in America's election infrastructure.

Wray tells the House Judiciary Committee that Russia is relying on a covert social media campaign aimed at dividing American public opinion and sowing discord.

That effort may have an uptick in an election year but it's otherwise a round-the-clock threat that is in some ways harder to combat than an election system hack.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security Department are on alert for possible election-related cyberactivity like what occurred in 2016.

