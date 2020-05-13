FBI: Hackers backed by China trying to steal data from coronavirus research

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security’s cyber division are warning that hackers backed by the Chinese government may be attempting to steal the work of researchers dealing with the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two agencies issued a public service announcement of the potential threat on Wednesday. It comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries over the source of the outbreak and China's response.

The Department of Justice says in a statement that hackers have been attempting to obtain intellectual property and public health data related to vaccines, treatments and testing.

China has denied it’s involved in any attempt to steal virus-related data.

