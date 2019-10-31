Extreme pumpkin carving in DeWitt

Do you think you have the most impressive Jack-O-Latern, a family in DeWitt may have you thinking otherwise.

The Hudgins family has been doing the elaborate carvings for around 10 years.

Jacob Hudgins said the tradition is all about spending time with family.

"It's just a big tradition. So for the week of Halloween, whatever day it lands on, we spend the week before together. We're all huddled in here braving the cold and the wet weather and just doing our thing and having fun and celebrating Halloween," Jacob said.

Jacob's father, Jim, said each year they try to step it up and try to come up with new ways to make the carvings bigger and better.

If you want to check out the extreme carvings for yourself, they're on Brookview Lane in DeWitt.

