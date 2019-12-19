Extra steps being taken to secure your vote come next year

The city of Lansing is taking extra steps to make sure nothing goes wrong when you go to cast your vote in 2020.

A risk limiting audit was held on Thursday by the Lansing City Clerk and the Secretary of State Bureau of Elections.

National Election Security expert were also on hand to test the voting equipment.

This method uses statistics to confirm whether reported election results are correct.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope said, "We're doing everything we can to make your vote secure, and there's very little room for tampering."

He added that this is just an additional step to give additional confidence.

This type of audit is called the "Gold Standard" by election security officials.

They tested possible human error issues, cyber attacks, as well as other factors.

