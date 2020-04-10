Detroit mayor announces hazard pay for city employees working frontlines

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced city employees working on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic will receive hazard pay.

"Starting Monday, I want to pay our first responders and our public-facing employees the equivalent of $800 a month in additional pay of COVID-19," Mayor Duggan said.

Mayor Duggan said ti will apply to workers like police, fire and bus drivers in addition to city department workers like water, health and building safety.

The mayor said he plans to keep the order going as long as the stay-home-order remains in place.

