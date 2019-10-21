Extensive search for missing Michigan woman

Volunteers carried out an extensive search over the weekend for a missing Warren woman.

Adrienne Quintal was last seen three weeks ago.

She drove to a family cabin southwest of Traverse City to visit her boyfriend.

The sheriff's office said the boyfriend left the area last Tuesday, but on Thursday morning, investigators say Quintal called a friend asking for help.

When deputies arrived at the cabin, she was nowhere to be found even though her car was there and her cellphone and wallet were found inside.

Deputies say they found possible evidence of foul play, but they also say they're not sure if she's in danger.

The Search for the woman is underway in Benzie County.

