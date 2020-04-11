Extended stay-at-home order bans motorized boating

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay at home extension hit boating fanatics where it hurts, as the new stay at home order banned the used of motorized boats until the order ends April 30th. This includes jet skis.

Under the new order, kayaking, canoeing, sailing, and fishing are still permitted. Traveling between residencies is restricted as well. This is done to reduce any sort of unnecessary contact with others.

While motorized boating may be prohibited, boat launches remain open. Any restrooms at the launches, however, will be closed.

