Explaining the Iowa Caucuses

Monday night in Iowa is the home of the first primary contest for the 2020 election.

The candidates will make their 11th hour pitches trying to prove they've got what it takes to be on the ballot.

But do you know how the caucus works?

People gather at 1600 locations like churches, schools and gymnasiums.

After checking in, a representative for each candidate stands in one spot in the room and delivers a short speech.

Then those attending have 30 minutes to pick their candidate by walking over to him or her and standing with them.

After, each person in the room waits to be counted.

But if a candidate gets less than 15% of the people in the room they're 'unviable' and their supporters have to choose a different candidate, and physically move to that candidate's group.

Once everyone gets rearranged, they're counted again. Some may merge to meet the 15% threshold or align with a different candidate.

And it's that total that determines how many of the state's delegates go to which candidate.

Party officials say they're expecting record-breaking numbers and they are saying there could be one or more candidates that claims victory on Monday night.

This event takes place every four years and those taking part don't even have to be registered voters.

And this process doesn't actually determine who gets the delegates to the Democratic National Convention (DNC) this summer.

The delegates decided on Monday night will go to a county convention and then choose delegates to attend the district convention.

Most of the delegates that go on to the DNC are chosen there with the rest chosen at a state convention.

Usually one candidate has won enough delegates to cinch a spot at the DNC and be on the ballot.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.