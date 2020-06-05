Experts suggest keeping children involved when creating Summer routines

In this edition of Schools Rule, WILX News 10 is focusing on how children and families can maintain structure in a time when things can be so uncertain.

Summer vacation is just around the corner-so how can families and students maintain some sort of normalcy when their school year has been anything but?

“Our daily habits, whether it’s going to sports fields or sports games, all of that sort of is changed right now,” explained Dr. Joanna Palmer. Dr. Palmer is the Director of Academic Affairs and Psychology Programs at Baker College.

“Start small and try to prioritize tasks,” explained Dr. Palmer. “So what are the things that happen naturally without structure, leave those alone. What are the things that you might procrastinate or put off or that the children might not want to do. Structure those in.”

Michigan schools closed in mid-March because of the Coronavirus Pandemic. Students and families have been on their own when it comes to scheduling. Dr. Palmer says keeping some sort of structure in place is important for maintaining mental health.

“Right now with everything going on we have a lot of stress,” said Dr. Palmer. “If we have lack of structure we have boredom but when we overcompensate and over-structure we’re just adding another stress and we’re the cause of it. Keep in mind how you’re reacting to the structure and how your kids are reacting to the structure.”

Dr. Palmer says when children are stressed, they may act out angrily or aggressively toward their parents. She says stress may also manifest itself as sadness or depression.

Dr. Palmer recommends making a schedule that is unique to your family and says establishing a routine is important-and to include your children in making one.

“That way they have some ownership in the structuring instead of having it forced upon them,” explained Dr. Palmer. “It’s unlikely we’re going to hit it perfect out of the gate. Just like every new thing that we’re trying to incorporate, we’re going to have the same thing happen as we finish up the school year.

“With our children at home what does then summer look like if we still have some restrictions on our ability to do socialize or do sports with our families that we might have done otherwise.”

Dr. Palmer says as summer vacation looms, families can revise their schedule. She says it is important students and children can still feel like they are on summer vacation.

