Experts recommend homemade masks

More and more medical experts are telling people to wear masks if they have to leave the house during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ingham County Health Department made the recommendation Wednesday and the CDC is considering doing the same.

With numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths on the rise in the state, local health officials have a strong suggestion: if you can, wear a mask if you're not in your home.

"A bandana, a scarf, a cloth mask, anything that basically provides coverage in your face," said Linda Vail, Ingham County Health officer.

Health officials in the Mid-Michigan area saying to leave the surgical and N95 masks for the health care workers and first responders. They say anything from a scarf to a zipped-up pullover can do the trick.

"You're just looking for anything that can cover your mouth and keeps droplets from spraying that six feet we know it will spray, if you were to cough," Vail said.

"If you do get one, hang onto it. They're reusable, and as long as they don't get wet or dirty, you can go ahead and reuse the mask. Use the outside and inside the same way every time," said Karen VanGorder, of Sparrow Health System.

State legislators say they're not planning on requiring Michigan residents to wear a mask. Vail said she doesn't think that requirement will come either.

"I think people are concerned enough and have wanted to be encouraged to wear masks," Vail said.

She said the most important thing people can do to slow the spread is to stay home.

