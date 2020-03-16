Expert: Flint children's baby teeth to be examined for lead

A pediatrician and public health expert says about 100 baby teeth from Flint children will be evaluated to determine lead exposure, nearly six years after the city's drinking water was contaminated after a switch to a new source.

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha helped end the city's use of river water in 2015 when her study revealed that the percentage of Flint infants and children with above-average lead levels had substantially exacerbated.

She told The Flint Journal on Monday that the parents of a children who were in the womb during the summer of 2014 should also preserve their kids’ baby teeth for possible future testing.

