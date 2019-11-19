Experimental migraine drug shows promise

An experimental drug is showing promise in the treatment of migraines.

Nearly 17-hundred patients were involved in the phase 3 study.

Among those who were given the drug Ubrogepant, nearly 22% were free of migraine pain symptoms two hours later.

That is compared to the 14% who were on the placebo.

An FDA decision on approval is expected next month.

