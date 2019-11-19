Experimental migraine drug shows promise

Updated: Tue 2:13 PM, Nov 19, 2019

An experimental drug is showing promise in the treatment of migraines.
Nearly 17-hundred patients were involved in the phase 3 study.
Among those who were given the drug Ubrogepant, nearly 22% were free of migraine pain symptoms two hours later.
That is compared to the 14% who were on the placebo.
An FDA decision on approval is expected next month.
